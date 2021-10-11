Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man seriously injured and police officers ill after chemical incident

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 11.22pm Updated: October 12 2021, 1.12am
Police officers are receiving medical attention (PA)
A man has been seriously injured and four police officers received medical attention following a chemical incident in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement they were called to the Park Hill flats off Duke Street on Monday evening, where officers found a “seriously injured” man in his early 30s.

Crews from Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene, and the man was given CPR.

However, officers arriving at the location also fell ill from an “unknown chemical” – and four received medical attention.

At around midnight, police said tests had been completed and “there is no longer any risk of contamination as no traces of harmful substances were found”.

“Police officers are now collapsing the scene to just the property involved and will be re-entering the property to continue enquiries as to what happened,” South Yorkshire Police said.

The man has been transported to Northern General Hospital where he remains “in a serious condition”, police added.

