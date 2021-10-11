Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

At least two dead in California plane crash as homes and vehicles destroyed

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 11.53pm
Fire and safety crews work at the scene of a plane crash in Santee, California (Gregory Bull/AP)
Fire and safety crews work at the scene of a plane crash in Santee, California (Gregory Bull/AP)

A small plane has crashed in a densely populated suburb in San Diego, California, killing at least two people, including a UPS driver.

At least two others were injured in the incident.

Witnesses described an elderly couple being rescued from one of two homes that were destroyed in Santee, a largely residential suburb of 50,000 people.

At least three other homes sustained significant damage.

Fire crews work at the scene of a small plane crash in Santee, California
Fire crews work at the scene of a small plane crash in Santee, California (Gregory Bull/AP)

Several vehicles, including a delivery truck, were also torched.

“Not to be too graphic but it’s a pretty brutal scene,” Justin Matsushita, Santee’s deputy fire chief, said as firefighters searched the smouldering ruins.

Authorities did not identify the delivery truck company or say if anyone was inside, but United Parcel Service of America confirmed one of its workers died.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our employee, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the company said.

“We also send our condolences for the other individuals who are involved in this incident, and their families and friends.”

Fire crews at the scene of a small plane crash in Santee, California
Fire crews at the scene (Gregory Bull/AP)

The condition of the two injured was not immediately known.

Jim Slaff told NBC 7 in San Diego that neighbours pulled his mother out of a window of her burning home and rescued his stepfather from the back garden.

It appears their dog died.

Mr Slaff said neighbours told him the couple were “obviously shaken up but doing OK” and were taken to UC San Diego Medical Centre.

“It’s a war zone. It’s not even a house,” Mr Slaff said after arriving at the scene.

Andrew Pelloth, 30, was working from home when he heard a whirring and then a huge boom.

“My initial thought was that it was a meteorite coming down,” he said.

Neighbours watch fire crews near the scene of a small plane crash in Santee, California
Neighbours watch fire crews near the scene of the crash in Santee (Gregory Bull/AP)

“I could hear it falling and then some kind of explosion.”

Mr Pelloth saw a delivery truck engulfed in flames and his neighbour’s house directly across the street consumed by fire.

His neighbour was standing on the pavement pleading for help to get her dog that she said had been inside the home.

Mangled ruins of vehicles were in the driveway.

The woman and her husband were burned on their arms but were still able to walk and talk, Mr Pelloth said.

No-one was home at the other residence that was destroyed, which sold only a month ago.

Mr Pelloth said he met the new owner on Monday as he arrived to see the damage.

A fire official looks over the scene of a small plane crash in Santee, California
A fire official looks over the scene of the crash (Gregory Bull/AP)

The plane was a twin-engine Cessna C340, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

It was not immediately known where the flight originated or was headed, or how many people were on board.

Mr Matsushita said anyone aboard could not have survived.

The crash happened about three streets from Santana High School in the city of about 50,000 residents.

The school said on Twitter that “all students are secure”.

The crash site is a few miles north of Gillespie Field, a small San Diego County airport.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier