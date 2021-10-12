Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Calls to give nurses ‘respect’ with protected title is considered by Government

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 1.04am
Government ministers have been told that nurses should have their job title protected in law (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nurses will be given the “respect they deserve” if the Government protects their job title in law, ministers have been told.

Concerns have been raised over people who describe themselves as nurses spreading misinformation, including about Covid vaccines.

Labour former minister Dawn Butler is backing calls to give the title “nurse” special status in a bid to improve patient safety.

The title “registered nurse” is protected in the UK, and all nurses and midwives must register with the Nursing and Midwifery Council to practice.

However, the title “nurse” has no legal protection.

Brent Central MP Ms Butler said: “Our amazing registered nurses have been on the frontline during the pandemic, as they always are.

“They protect us every day, so we must protect and value them and their profession too.

“This change will also safeguard patient safety by preventing against harmful misinformation, for example from people who may have been struck off or who are not qualified nurses.”

She added: “This pandemic has shown us that it is vital that we give nurses the respect they deserve.”

Labour MP Dawn Butler (House of Commons)

Anti-vaccination activist Kate Shemirani, who was struck off the official register, claims to be a nurse.

According to the NMC, she was “removed by a fitness to practise panel”, however in speeches at demonstrations she continues to describe herself as a nurse.

Professor Alison Leary, chair of Healthcare and Workforce Modelling at London South Bank University, has said that this risks “giving credibility” to the anti-vaccination movement.

But Professor Leary also said protecting the title was important to create “absolute clarity” about the medical professionals who are treating patients, and to make sure patients were getting good care.

She said: “In this country we have got, depending on who you speak to – in England – between 34,000 and 50,000 registered nurse vacancies, and employers inside and outside the NHS are actually quite desperate to fill them.

“A lot of people think it is just that there is no money, but these jobs are established jobs and they don’t have the people to fill them.”

She added the vacancies are often filled by physiotherapists, and occupational therapists, medical workers who have “value in their own right” but not the right skills to be a “vigilant professional” as nurses are.

Professor Leary described nurses as the “air traffic controllers of healthcare” because they “pick out the signs that someone is getting sicker and they manage care”.

Coronavirus – Mon Jul 19, 2021
Anti-vaccination protesters during a demonstration in London in July (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The professor warned: “What we have known for many years, every single inquiry from Ely Hospital in the 1960s to Cawston Park a couple of weeks ago, shows that if you don’t have enough registered nurses or you don’t have people with the right qualifications and experience then catastrophic things happen to patients.”

A petition to make nurse a protected title in law has been opened on Parliament’s website by Professor Leary, and has been signed by more than 29,000 people.

Ms Butler asked the Government, via a written parliamentary question, if it is planning to protect the title.

Health minister Edward Argar replied: “The Department (of Health and Social Care) has begun discussions with the professional regulators, including the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), the Office of the Chief Nursing Officer for England, and the Royal College of Nursing to explore the issue of protected titles as part of the ongoing Government review of professional regulation.

“We will consider the protection of title offences relating to registered nurses, midwives and nursing associates when bringing forward reform of the NMC’s legal framework.”

