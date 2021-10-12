Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – October 12

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 2.47am
What the papers say – October 12 (PA)
What the papers say – October 12 (PA)

A critical report of the Government and scientists’ handling of the Covid crisis features on the front of many Tuesday papers.

The Daily Mail writes the 151-page report “lays bare Government blunders”, adding the “damning probe” concluded that thousands of care home residents “died needlessly”.

The Guardian cites the landmark enquiry finding the country’s early handling of Covid-19 was “one of the worst public health failures in UK history”.

“Deadliest of delays” is the headline in the Daily Mirror, which writes 20,000 lives could have been saved if lockdown was brought in “just days earlier in March 2020”.

Metro writes the government and scientists have been “slammed” over their response to the virus.

The story also features on the front of the Financial Times, which says government and scientists made a “fatalistic decision” by backing a strategy akin to herd immunity in the early days of the pandemic.

The Times leads on the energy crisis, saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed plans to give bailout loans for industries that could close due to increased prices for utilities.

While The Independent writes the UK could have to rely on foreign countries for nuclear and defence components unless a bailout is offered to the industry in face of the energy crisis.

The Daily Express carries a plea for shoppers to remain calm, adding retailers are “pulling out all the stops” to meet demand ahead of Christmas.

A report by an economic think tank suggesting planned tax increases will not be enough to tackle the social care crisis leads The Daily Telegraph.

And sauce leads the Daily Star, with Heinz keen on replacing plastic bottles for ketchup but customers say they dislike banging glass ones on the bottom to ease out the condiment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier