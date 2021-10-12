Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Police boss ‘should go’ for comments following Sarah Everard case, says MP

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 3.33am
Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been handed a whole life order at the Old Bailey for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard (Family Handout)
Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been handed a whole life order at the Old Bailey for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard (Family Handout)

Former chief whip Julian Smith said a police and crime commissioner “should go” for suggesting women “need to be streetwise” about arrests in the wake of the Sarah Everard case.

Philip Allott, who oversees police and fire services in North Yorkshire, was widely condemned for his comments suggesting Ms Everard “never should have submitted” to the arrest by killer Wayne Couzens.

Couzens, a Metropolitan Police officer, falsely arrested the 33-year-old in order to kidnap her before raping and murdering her and was sentenced to a whole life order last month.

The North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime panel will meet on Thursday with discussion of Mr Allott’s comments, for which he subsequently apologised, forming part of the agenda.

Mr Smith, MP for Skipton and Ripon and a former cabinet minister, tweeted: “Recent comments of the NY Police & Crime Commissioner were completely unacceptable.

“Prior to Thursday’s Police&Crime Panel meeting to discuss the PCC’s future I believe the PCC has lost trust of women and victims groups & should go-I have communicated this to the PCC& panel Chair.”

Mr Allott told BBC Radio York: “A police officer can’t just arrest you. There has to be a reason. So, Covid for example I would classify as a summary offence, it’s not an indictable i.e. sent to prison or potentially go to a Crown Court.

“So women first of all just need to be streetwise about when they can be arrested and when they can’t be arrested.

“She should never have been arrested and submitted to that.”

He since issued an apology for his remarks.

He said on Twitter: “I would like to wholeheartedly apologise for my comments on BBC Radio York earlier today, which I realise have been insensitive and wish to retract them in full.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier