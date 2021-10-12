Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Netflix backs Chappelle despite criticism over trans remarks

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 4.53am Updated: October 12 2021, 5.59am
Netflix has backed comedian Dave Chappelle after criticism of his comments concerning transgender people (Owen Sweeney/AP)
A top Netflix executive has said Dave Chappelle’s special The Closer does not cross “the line on hate” and will remain on the streaming service despite fallout over the comedian’s remarks about the transgender community.

In an internal memo, co-CEO Ted Sarandos told managers that “some talent” may join third parties in calling for the show’s removal, adding, “which we are not going to do”.

Netflix declined comment on the memo, which was reported by Variety on Monday.

But the company responded to news reports it had suspended three employees, including one, Terra Field, who had criticised Chappelle’s special in tweets. Field identifies herself on Twitter as a senior software engineer at Netflix and as trans.

Netflix has defended comedian Dave Chappelle despite heated criticism over his remarks about trans people (Netflix/PA)

“It is absolutely untrue to say that we have suspended any employees for tweeting about this show. Our employees are encouraged to disagree openly and we support their right to do so,” Netflix said in a statement.

According to a person familiar with the matter, the three employees joined a quarterly meeting for company directors and vice presidents without gaining authorisation. The person, who was not authorised to discuss the situation publicly, said one worker was suspended as a result of an investigation.

What, if any, action was or might be taken against the other two workers was unknown.

Field did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In her posts, she said Chappelle was being criticised not because his comments were offensive but for the harm they do to the trans community, especially black women.

Field included a list of trans and non-binary men and women of colour who she said had been killed, adding in each case that the victim “is not offended”.

A representative for Chappelle did not respond to a request for comment from the Associated Press.

