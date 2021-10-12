Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lamar Jackson leads Baltimore Ravens to comeback win over Indianapolis Colts

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 5.55am
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts (Nick Wass/AP)
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens overcame a 19-point deficit en route to a stunning 31-25 overtime victory against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

Despite being heavily favoured going into the game, the Ravens offence stuttered out of the gates as Indianapolis drew first blood through a 76-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to Jonathan Taylor.

After both sides only managed a field goal in the second quarter, the Colts began the second half in similar fashion to the first with Wentz finding Michael Pittman in the end zone to put the visitors up 16-3.

Baltimore’s defeat then looked as good as sealed when a fumble from Jackson led to another Indianapolis touchdown and a 22-3 lead.

However, the fumble ultimately proved to be the spark the Ravens offence needed as they found the end zone on each of their next three drives to draw level with Indianapolis in the final minute of regulation.

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship then missed a last-gasp 47-yard field goal to force the contest into overtime, with Jackson connecting on a five-yard pass to Marquise Brown to complete the comeback.

Jackson threw for a career-high 442 yards to go along with his four touchdowns, while Wentz also tallied a career-high 402 yards.

