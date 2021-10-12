Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Train crashes through buffers at busy commuter station

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 10.05am Updated: October 12 2021, 11.50am
A London Overground train crashed through the buffers (London Fire Brigade/PA)
A London Overground train crashed through the buffers (London Fire Brigade/PA)

Two people were injured when a train crashed through buffers at a station.

The incident involved a London Overground service at Enfield Town station, north London, during rush hour on Tuesday morning.

Images posted on social media show the train remained upright but came off the tracks and stopped just short of hitting a station building.

London Fire Brigade said around 50 people were evacuated from the eight-carriage train by Transport for London (TfL) and station staff.

Enfield Town train crash
Two people were injured (London Fire Brigade/PA)

The train driver is being “treated for shock”, Network Rail said.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said the driver and another person were “checked over by paramedics at the scene”.

She added: “As is routine, the driver has been breathalysed and blew negative.”

Rory O’Neill, TfL’s general manager for London Overground, described the incident as “a low-speed collision with a buffer”.

He said: “There will be a full investigation to establish how this happened.”

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called at 8.16am this morning to reports of a train derailed at Enfield Town railway station, Enfield.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene: one ambulance crew, an emergency planning officer, a clinical team manager, two incident response officers, medics in cars, and our hazardous area response team.

“Two people were assessed at the scene for minor injuries, but they were not taken to hospital.”

London Fire Brigade station commander Jim O’Neill, who was at the scene, said: “The train had hit the buffers at the station, which is at the end of the line, and gone up over the top of them.

“Firefighters carried out a systematic search of the train to ensure there were no further people on board.

“Crews assisted station staff to make the scene safe and a recovery operation will now be carried out.”

Three fire engines and two fire rescue units were sent to the scene.

A worker from a nearby postal sorting office said he was “shocked” by the sight of the crashed train.

Gary Spencer told the PA news agency that dozens of emergency services vehicles were outside the station.

“(There was) initially some shock but more importantly (I was hoping) that there were no casualties,” he said.

“I have never known a train to fail stopping at the end of the line… if the metal steel was not behind the buffer I’m confident the train would have damaged the building.

“The situation seemed very much in control.”

Rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said: “We’re aware of an incident at Enfield Town railway station and we are sending two ORR safety inspectors to assist emergency services and help establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.”

TfL, which controls the London Overground network, said services were suspended from Edmonton Green to Enfield Town “while we deal with an operating incident at Enfield Town”.

