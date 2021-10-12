Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
CCTV footage released in hunt for Marcus Rashford mural vandal

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 10.59am Updated: October 12 2021, 4.52pm
Bin liners were taped across the offensive wording (PA)
Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to over the vandalism of a mural of England footballer Marcus Rashford.

No arrests have been made over the defacing of the artwork in Withington, Manchester, following England’s penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

The word “f***” was scrawled over the mural in Copson Street and the words “shit” and “bastard” were also written beside the word “Sancho”.

Rashford and his teammates Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, who all missed penalties, were targeted with racist abuse on social media after the game on Sunday July 11.

CCTV footage from that evening shows a man with his hood up acting suspiciously near the mural on the side wall of the Coffee House Cafe.

He is seen looking in different directions before he walks away and then comes back into view.

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said: “We have followed all lines of inquiry available following the vandalism of a mural on Copson Street, Withington, in the aftermath of the European Championship final earlier this year in July.

“Since the incident, officers have carried out a vast amount of CCTV checks and now have footage of a man they would like to speak to.

“The footage is not the best quality but is part of our efforts to exhaust all of the opportunities we have to find whoever is responsible.

“Anyone with information can report it online at www.gmp.police.uk, or call 0161 856 4973 quoting incident 453 of 12/07/2021. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The mural was later covered with messages of support from members of the public and artist Akse P19 repainted his monochrome depiction of the England and Manchester United player.

