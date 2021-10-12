Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Train carrying 50 passengers crashes through station buffers

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 12.44pm
Two people were injured when a train carrying around 50 passengers crashed through buffers at Enfield Town station in north London (London Fire Brigade/PA)
Two people were injured when a train carrying around 50 passengers crashed through buffers at Enfield Town station in north London (London Fire Brigade/PA)

Two people were injured when a train carrying around 50 passengers crashed through buffers at a station.

The eight-carriage London Overground train derailed and came to a stop just short of hitting the ticket hall at Enfield Town in north London at around 8.20am on Tuesday.

The station is at the end of a line connected to Liverpool Street, making it popular with commuters who work in the City of London.

Enfield Town train crash
Two people were injured in the crash (London Fire Brigade/PA)

Rory O’Neill, Transport for London’s general manager for London Overground, described the incident as “a low-speed collision”, adding that “there will be a full investigation to establish how this happened”.

More than a dozen emergency services vehicles were deployed to the scene.

London Fire Brigade station commander Jim O’Neill said around 50 people were evacuated from the train, which had “gone up over the top” of the buffers.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said the driver and another person were “checked over by paramedics”.

She added that the driver was breathalysed “as is routine”, and “blew negative”.

Network Rail said the driver was treated for shock.

London Ambulance Service said two people were assessed at the scene for minor injuries but were not taken to hospital.

A worker from a nearby postal sorting office said he was “shocked” by the sight of the crashed train.

Gary Spencer, 37, told the PA news agency: “(There was) initially some shock but, more importantly, (I was hoping) that there were no casualties.”

He added: “I have never known a train to fail stopping at the end of the line… if the metal steel was not behind the buffer I’m confident the train would have damaged the building.”

Rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road said it sent two safety inspectors to the crash site to “help establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]