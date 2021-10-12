Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three killed as train hits ‘migrants sleeping on tracks’ in France

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 1.30pm Updated: October 12 2021, 4.46pm
Police at the scene (Bob Edme/PA))
A train hit and killed three people and seriously injured another person in south-western France on Tuesday.

The regional prosecutor said the victims appeared to be Algerian migrants who had been expelled from Spain and had been sleeping on the tracks, calling it a “terrible human drama”.

The train was on a line that links the seaside resort town of Hendaye, on France’s border with Spain, and the city of Bordeaux, the national railway company SNCF said.

The accident happened at about 5.30am, the train hitting four people who were on the tracks, it said.

France train deaths
Bodies are covered with blankets in Ciboure, France (Bob Edme/AP)

Only one victim has been identified, a 21-year-old man who had recently received an expulsion order from Spanish authorities, according to Bayonne prosecutor Jerome Bourrier.

Two others had documents suggesting they were in the same situation, but authorities are still verifying their identities, Mr Bourrier told a news conference.

He said it appeared the group had been sleeping on the tracks and were hit by the first train of the morning.

While he said migrants walk on the tracks in the area, given its proximity to the border, “what’s more surprising here is that the people were lying down, even resting”.

The injured person’s life is not in danger, the prosecutor said.

