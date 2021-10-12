Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North Korean soldier in blue generates social media buzz

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 2.00pm
Kim Jong Un poses for a photo (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)
A North Korean soldier clad in a tight blue outfit in a state media photo has generated a buzz on social media, with some calling him “a superhero”, “a captain DPRK”, or “a rocketman”.

He was among nearly 30 soldiers who posed for a photo with leader Kim Jong Un during an exhibition of weapons systems on Monday.

North Korea published photos of the event the following day.

They all mostly wore olive green uniforms, the most common colour for North Korean military uniforms.

Only two of them wore different colours – the one in the blue outfit and the other in a navy-blue uniform, which is not that unusual. Kim Jong Un wore a dark suit.

Some Twitter users in South Korea and elsewhere joked about his appearance, saying he looks like a “human cannon ball”, or the North Korean equivalent of Captain America.

Others called him a “superhero,” a “captain DPRK” – the official acronym for North Korea, a “rocketman”, or a member of (non-existent) North Korean space forces.

North Korean state media did not identify the man. But Jeffrey Lewis, of Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, in the US, tweeted that “It seems he’s the parachutist”.

Other photos showed Kim Jong Un watching a group of jets flying in a formation during an air show ahead of the exhibition.

The official Korean Central News Agency said a “top notch parachutist showed landing skills, fluttering red party flag in the (October) sky” before the exhibition’s opening ceremony.

Photos of an earlier air show in North Korea showed parachutists wearing similar blue tight outfits.

