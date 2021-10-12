Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ventilator filter error contributed to coronavirus death of father-of-six

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 2.19pm
The NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A father-of-six who suffered multiple organ failure while ill with coronavirus died “in small part” because his ventilator was fitted with the wrong filter, an inquest has found.

London bus driver Kishorkumar Patel, 58, died primarily of “overwhelming coronavirus disease” at the temporary Nightingale Hospital in east London on April 26 last year, East London Coroner’s Court heard.

His medical cause of death was multiple organ failure and Covid-19 pneumonitis, which is inflammation of the lungs.

Senior coroner at Walthamstow Coroner’s Court Nadia Persaud said Mr Patel also suffered a cardiac arrest after an incorrect filter was used in his ventilator by confused NHS staff, and this contributed to his death.

Ms Persaud warned that without action by hospitals more deaths could come as a result of confusing colour coding and unclear packaging of the filters.

She told the court Mr Patel was married with six children, had a healthy BMI and no underlying health conditions, and he regularly practised martial arts, swimming and jogging.

Mr Patel had been a bus driver for 14 years, achieved a black belt in kung fu at the age of 55, and was studying for a law degree at the time he died.

He began suffering with coronavirus symptoms including a sore throat, fever, fatigue, loss of taste and smell, and difficulty breathing on March 18 last year, the court heard.

On April 4 he was admitted to A&E at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow, north London, where doctors recorded he was suffering with “severe Covid-19 disease”.

The following day, his condition worsened with a heart-rate of 200 beats-per-minute, and he was transferred to the temporary Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel Centre “due to the overwhelming number of patients requiring ICU care” at Northwick Park, Ms Persaud said.

The NHS Nightingale facility at the Excel Centre, London (Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA)
She said although Mr Patel was placed on a ventilator, his condition was largely stable from April 7 to 11, until on April 12 he suffered a cardiac arrest partly brought on by the use of the wrong filter in his ventilator.

Ms Persaud told the court: “On April 12 Mr Patel suffered a cardiac arrest and decline in his kidney function.

“This seems likely to have been due to the blocked tracheal tube, and it is likely that a dry filter had been used in error.

“Mr Patel died as a result of an overwhelming Covid-19 disease, but his death was in small part contributed to by a lack of a heat and moisture exchange in his ventilator circuit caused by use of an incorrect filter.”

Ms Persaud said it was likely Mr Patel caught Covid-19 while at work despite his employer, RATP Dev, taking “reasonable steps to protect their employees”.

The senior coroner warned that his death has highlighted packaging issues which are still a problem in hospitals today.

She said: “All hospitals are facing issues of supply so this has become more important in the context of today.

“The colour coding (of the filters) was confusing, the packaging was not clear in relation to what the filters were, and a junior doctor had to go to the internet to carry out research to understand which filter to use on Mr Patel later in his treatment.”

In her Action to Prevent Future Deaths report published on July 7 this year, Ms Persaud said there had been “a cluster of similar incidents” at the hospital but the issue was “not confined to the Nightingale”.

Ms Persaud added in the report that the “confusion over breathing system filters” is “widespread among ICU doctors and nurses”.

The coroner said Mr Patel’s family had remembered him for “his stringent example for always searching for the truth”.

She told his sister Ursha Lee and son Anish Patel who attended the inquest by video link: “I hope the inquest has helped you in your search for the truth.”

