News UK & World

Prankster denies aggravated trespass over cricket Test match incident

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 3.37pm
YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis arrives at Croydon Magistrates’ Court (Victoria Jones/PA)

A self-styled YouTube prankster accused of colliding with England cricketer Jonny Bairstow after invading the pitch at the Oval has denied aggravated trespass.

Daniel Jarvis, 33, allegedly crashed into the 32-year-old batsman at the non-striker’s end after running onto the field to bowl at Ollie Pope, 23, on day two of the fourth Test against India.

Jarvis, who has a YouTube account with more than 160,000 subscribers, was arrested over the stunt on September 3 and later charged with aggravated trespass.

He posed for photographers at Croydon Magistrates’ Court, where he appeared on Tuesday wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt over a white t-shirt.

Jarvis, from Gravesend in Kent, spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth before pleading not guilty to the single charge.

YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis (Victoria Jones/PA)

Prosecutor Frances McCormack said he approached the pitch from the Vauxhall End holding a cricket ball in his right hand before throwing it.

“He collided with Jonny Bairstow, causing him to stumble forwards,” she said, adding that Jarvis was then approached by security and removed from the field.

“The television broadcast had to be suspended and there was significant disruption to the game,” said Ms McCormack.

Bruce Reid, defending, said Jarvis will deny any intention to commit an offence.

He will say he did not intend to “intimidate any person or to obstruct or disrupt any activity as alleged”, the court heard.

Magistrates granted Jarvis unconditional bail ahead of a trial on March 23 next year.

