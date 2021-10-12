Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
CureVac ditches first generation Covid vaccine to focus efforts on variant jab

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 4.16pm
CureVac has dropped its first version of a Covid-19 vaccine as it shifts its focus to its “second generation” jab.

The German pharmaceutical company’s vaccine candidate was going through a rolling review with the Europeans Medicines Agency (EMA), but has pulled out from the process.

It said in a statement it was withdrawing its current vaccine candidate – CVnCoV – from EMA approval after it estimated that it would not be approved until spring 2022.

At this point its second generation mRNA vaccine candidate, which it is working on with British pharmaceutical company GSK, will have progressed to “late stage clinical development”.

The companies said thy are “aiming to achieve regulatory approval for market readiness of an improved Covid-19 vaccine in 2022”.

CureVac said it was the vaccine agreement with the European Commission that “will cease”, but it was looking at the possibility of “leveraging CVnCoV commitments for the second-generation vaccine candidate”.

Franz-Werner Haas, chief executive of CureVac, said: “The global fight against Covid-19 continues, and we remain committed to making a difference with a safe and efficacious vaccine.

“This goal has not changed, but the requirements to effectively address the virus and emerging variants have changed.

“In the ongoing transition from acute pandemic to endemic, our decision to withdraw CVnCoV from the regulatory approval process and focus our efforts on second-generation mRNA vaccine candidates reflects expected changes in public health needs that our second generation can potentially address.”

The announcement will not affect UK vaccine supply.

In February, the Government announced that it was striking up a partnership with CureVac “to rapidly develop new vaccines in response to new Covid-19 variants if needed”.

Through the agreement, the UK placed an initial order for 50 million doses, but this will only come into play once a vaccine is found to be safe, effective and approved for use by regulators.

