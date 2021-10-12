Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-jockey Bob Champion says operation was not going to stop him collecting CBE

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 4.51pm Updated: October 12 2021, 5.32pm
Bob Champion is made a CBE by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Bob Champion is made a CBE by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Former jockey Bob Champion said an operation to remove a tumour and a brush with pneumonia were not going to stop him from collecting his CBE.

The 1981 Grand National winner described how he became “really ill” after undertaking a walk to raise money for his charity, the Bob Champion Cancer Trust, in April and May.

The 40 For 40 Anniversary walk saw him trek 191 miles on a non-linear route to mark the 191 days of cancer treatment he underwent from 1979 to 1980.

It also celebrated 40 years since his win on Aldaniti.

Bob Champion is made a CBE by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle
Bob Champion is made a CBE by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Describing the walk, he told the PA news agency: “It was painful because I had to have half a kidney out (afterwards) as I had a tumour on it. They couldn’t operate in that month anyway because there wasn’t space because of Covid.

“I finished the walk and had the operation a few days later. That was hard because the operation took about five hours. I was in intensive care for a week and got pneumonia on top of it because the operation was so long.

“I feel 95% fit now, but to begin with it was hard work.

“I’m on good form (today). I was gonna get here though, don’t worry about that.”

Champion was given the award at Windsor Castle by the Princess Royal for his charitable services to prostate and testicular cancer research.

The charity has raised more than £15 million for research over the past 38 years.

Baroness Campbell of Loughborough is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle
Baroness Campbell of Loughborough is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Also being recognised during the investiture ceremony was Sue Campbell, Baroness of Loughborough and the director of women’s football at the FA.

Baroness Campbell received her damehood, while the president of Wales Rugby League, Mike Nicholas, collected his MBE.

Nurse Ashleigh Linsdell, who received an OBE for her contribution to the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic, said the Princess Royal joked with her about the birth of her child, who is due in a few weeks.

“The first thing she said to me was, ‘So you’re an A&E nurse? You’re not going to be an A&E nurse for much longer!’”

Mrs Linsdell, founder For the Love of Scrubs, a group that encouraged people to make PPE for health workers, said Anne did not give her any tips about her upcoming birth, adding: “This isn’t my first born and she did point out that at least I know what I’m doing.”

Ashleigh Linsdell
Ashleigh Linsdell (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Television presenter Gok Wan was also due to collect his MBE for services to fashion and social awareness but cancelled his appearance due to a chest infection.

A spokeswoman confirmed he was ill and was “devastated” he could not be at the ceremony as he “really wanted to go”, adding he did not have Covid-19.

