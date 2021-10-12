Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Diogo Jota doubtful for Watford clash as Liverpool selection issues mount up

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 4.58pm Updated: October 12 2021, 5.34pm
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is an injury doubt for Saturday’s trip to Watford (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Watford after he was sent home early from international duty.

The 24-year-old returned to Merseyside before Portugal’s World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg on Tuesday having not trained with the squad since being left out of the weekend friendly win over Qatar due to a muscle injury.

“Diogo Jota was dismissed by the national team manager Fernando Santos, after being considered unavailable by the FPF Health and Performance Unit to face Luxembourg, in a meeting to be held this Tuesday,” said a statement from the Portuguese Football Federation.

“The Liverpool player, who has already left the stage of the national team, has done conditioning work since the beginning of the international break, having also missed the match against Qatar.”

Liverpool’s match at Vicarage Road could also see them line up without goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho as they are not due to arrive back in England from Brazil duty until late on Friday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has had some good news on the selection front with Trent Alexander-Arnold returning to training.

The England right-back missed the last two matches with a groin problem but was pictured at the club’s training base working alongside members of the first-team squad who are not on international duty.

However, midfielder Thiago Alcantara – out since September 18 with a calf injury – was not pictured in the workout.

