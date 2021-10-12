Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Recall of cold medicine incorrectly labelled for use for 12-year-olds

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 5.56pm
Recall notice for Tesco cough medicine (PA)
The UK’s medicines watchdog has issued a recall notice for thousands of packs of cough and cold medicine which have been incorrectly labelled.

Some 78,000 packs from three batches of Tesco Max All-In-One Chesty Cough & Cold Lemon Sachets are affected.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said that the sachet labelling incorrectly says that children aged 12 years and over can use the product.

But the medicine should not be given to children under the age of 16.

It urged people who have bought the product to check the batch number.

Anyone who has bought it is urged to return it to Tesco for a refund.

The MHRA said the product has been removed from shelves while labelling is updated.

MHRA’s chief safety officer, Dr Alison Cave, said: “Patient safety is always our priority and we are committed to ensuring that the medicines you take are safe.

“It is vitally important that people check their packs of Tesco Max All-In-One Chesty Cough & Cold Lemon Sachet and check if they have an affected pack.

“If they do, they should stop using them and return them to Tesco for a refund.

“We would like to reassure patients and parents that if you or someone under the age of 16 have used recently these sachets and have suffered no ill-effects there is no cause for concern.

“If anyone has any questions please speak to your healthcare professional and report any adverse reactions via the Yellow Card scheme.”

The affected batch numbers are: batch number 9MW0145 with the expiry date Nov 2022; batch number 0CW0054 with the expiry date Jan 2023 and batch 0FW0133 with the expiry date May 2023.

