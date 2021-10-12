Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving excluded from Brooklyn Nets games and training

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 6.48pm
Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving is unavailable for NBA action for the foreseeable future (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving is unavailable for NBA action for the foreseeable future (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

NBA star Kyrie Irving has been indefinitely excluded from team activities with the Brooklyn Nets as a consequence of not having received a Covid-19 vaccination.

Irving had faced the prospect of only being available for away matches this season because coronavirus regulations in New York require most individuals to be at least partially vaccinated to enter sports arenas.

The 29-year-old, his team’s starting point guard, has subsequently been banned from training and matches ahead of Brooklyn beginning the new regular campaign at the Milwaukee Bucks next Tuesday.

General manager Sean Marks said the Nets would not allow any player to participate with “part-time availability”.

“Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant,” read a statement from Marks.

“Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose.

“Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability.”

The Nets play home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Kyrie Irving, left, won gold with the United States at the 2016 Olympic Games
Kyrie Irving, left, won gold with the United States at the 2016 Olympic Games (Martin Rickett/PA)

Irving joined his current team from the Boston Celtics in 2019, having begun his NBA career at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice,” continued Marks’ statement.

“Our championship goals for the season have not changed, and to achieve these goals each member of our organization must pull in the same direction.

“We are excited for the start of the season and look forward to a successful campaign that will make the borough of Brooklyn proud.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier