Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Hungary fans clash with police inside Wembley

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 8.11pm Updated: October 12 2021, 9.09pm
Hungary fans clash with police officers (Nick Potts/PA)
Hungary fans clash with police officers (Nick Potts/PA)

Hungary fans clashed with police at Wembley at the start of Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against England.

Last month’s meeting between the sides in Budapest was marred by monkey chants aimed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham.

FIFA ordered Hungary to play two home FIFA competition matches behind closed doors, one suspended for two years, following racist behaviour by supporters.

England v Hungary – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group I – Wembley Stadium
Hungary fans clashed with police officers in the first half at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

The fanbase was again under scrutiny in London, with the travelling supporters booing as England players took the knee before kick-off.

Clashes then broke out in the away section, with police seemingly using batons in an attempt to control the crowd before appearing to be forced into the concourse.

Police said the “minor disorder” came after officers attempted to arrest a spectator for racially abusing a steward.

“Shortly after the start of the match, officers entered the stand to arrest a spectator for a racially aggravated public order offence in relation to comments directed towards a steward,” read a Metropolitan Police statement.

“As the officers made the arrest, minor disorder broke out involving other spectators.

“Order was quickly restored and there have been no further incidents at this stage.”

The Football Association said it would be investigating the incident, in addition to reporting it to international governing body FIFA.

“We are aware of an incident in the away section during tonight’s FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium,” read an FA statement.

“We will be investigating and will report the incident to FIFA.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]