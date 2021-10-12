Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Kanye West puts Wyoming ranch and business sites up for sale

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 9.22pm Updated: October 12 2021, 10.01pm
Kanye West (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Kanye West (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Rapper, music producer and clothing entrepreneur Kanye West has put his ranch and business properties in north-western Wyoming up for sale.

The West Ranch, formerly known as Monster Lake Ranch, went on the market on Monday for 11 million dollars (£8.1 million).

The property sprawls across six square miles of open land and tree-studded hills and outcrops about six miles south of Cody.

The property features lakes, a lodge, commercial kitchen, equipment sheds, horse facility, corrals and go-kart track, according to the DBW Realty listing.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kanye West filed this year to legally change his name to his nickname, Ye, and for divorce from Kim Kardashian West (Ian West/PA)

The listing came days after West listed his seven commercial properties in Cody for more than 3.2 million dollars (£2.3 million), the Cody Enterprise reported.

The ranch, which leases additional land owned by the US government, listed for 13.3 million dollars (£9.8 million) before West bought it in 2019, though it is unknown how much he paid for the property.

Wyoming law does not provide for public disclosure of property sale amounts.

West moved from California to Wyoming in 2019 and set about basing at least some of his clothing business in Cody, a city of about 10,000 on the eastern approach to Yellowstone National Park.

It was not clear if the property sales mean West is leaving Wyoming or just reorganising his business there.

West, 44, filed this year to legally change his name to his nickname, Ye, and for divorce from Kim Kardashian West.

They have four children.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]