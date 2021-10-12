Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Fire breaks out at London tower block

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 9.32pm Updated: October 12 2021, 9.52pm
A fire at a tower block on Westbridge Road in Battersea, south-west London (@AkashDe69028264/Twitter/PA)
A fire at a tower block on Westbridge Road in Battersea, south-west London (@AkashDe69028264/Twitter/PA)

A fire has broken out at a tower block in south-west London.

A woman suffered from smoke inhalation as the blaze took hold in a flat on the 20th floor of a high rise on Westbridge Road in Battersea, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The woman left the flat before crews arrived, the LFB said.

A fire at a tower block on Westbridge Road in Battersea, south-west London
The fire at the tower block in Battersea (@AkashDe69028264/Twitter/PA)

Flames could be seen from the top of the block as dark plumes of smoke drifted into the sky.

London Fire Brigade sent 70 firefighters to the scene after the blaze was reported at 8.02pm on Tuesday.

It had received 18 calls about the blaze.

The scene in Westbridge Road
The scene in Westbridge Road (Aaron Chown/PA)

Station commander Pete Johnson, who is at the scene, said: “Crews were faced with a lot of smoke issuing from the top of a block of flats on arrival.

“There was also lots of visible flame which has prompted a high number of calls to our control officers.

“There are a number of road closures in place.”

Fire crews from Battersea, Fulham, Wandsworth, North Kensington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

An LFB spokesman said the cause of the fire is not known at this stage but that it had been brought under control at 8.53pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]