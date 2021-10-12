Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Met Police officer had sex with woman while investigating her, IOPC finds

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 10.39pm
John McCarthy was a detective constable at the time (PA)
A former Metropolitan Police officer began a sexual relationship with a woman while he was investigating her, an investigation has found.

John McCarthy, who was a detective constable at the time, began sleeping with the woman in 2017 while investigating her for harassment, a probe by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found.

During their relationship Mr McCarthy also sent the woman sexual text messages, it found.

The harassment case against her was subsequently discontinued.

Mr McCarthy also borrowed £3,580 from the woman in a series of payments between June and September 2017, the IOPC found.

The IOPC said it had found evidence that Mr McCarthy never intended to pay the woman back.

The then-DC did not declare his relationship with the woman, nor the money he had received from her, it said.

However, an investigation into Mr McCarthy was launched in January 2018 following a referral from the Met Police.

In March 2020 the investigation found that there was a case for gross misconduct against the officer.

Mr McCarthy then resigned from the force on September 5 this year.

In a statement, IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: “It is clear John McCarthy took predatory steps for his own sexual gratification and personal gain.”

Mr Naseem added that Mr McCarthy’s behaviour has had a “corrosive” effect on the public’s trust in the police.

“His behaviour has had a serious and devastating impact on his victim, and a corrosive, lasting impact on the public’s confidence in individual officers and the police service in general,” he said.

A police disciplinary panel ruled that Mr McCarthy would have been dismissed without notice for gross misconduct had he not already resigned.

