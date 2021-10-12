Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Familiar faces return as new Ghostface goes on the rampage in Scream trailer

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 11.08pm
Ghostface in Scream (Paramount Pictures/PA)
Ghostface in Scream (Paramount Pictures/PA)

Familiar faces made a return for the first Scream trailer as a new killer terrorises the sleepy town of Woodsboro.

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette are all reprising their roles for the fifth film in the popular horror franchise, which will be the first in the series not to be directed by the late Wes Craven.

Titled Scream, the movie’s trailer reveals a new menace has donned the famous Ghostface mask and is now targeting terrified teenagers.

Arquette’s Dewey Riley warns Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, who is repeatedly the target of killers behind the Ghostface persona.

Cox appears as journalist Gale Weathers.

At the end of the trailer, Sidney comes face-to-face with the latest incarnation of Ghostface.

The killer says: “Hello, Sidney. It’s an honour.”

New stars of the film, which is set 25 years after the 1996 classic original, include Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega and Jack Quaid.

Scream is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

It will be released in cinemas in January.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier