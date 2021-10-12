Familiar faces return as new Ghostface goes on the rampage in Scream trailer

An error occurred. Please try again.

Familiar faces made a return for the first Scream trailer as a new killer terrorises the sleepy town of Woodsboro.

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette are all reprising their roles for the fifth film in the popular horror franchise, which will be the first in the series not to be directed by the late Wes Craven.

Titled Scream, the movie’s trailer reveals a new menace has donned the famous Ghostface mask and is now targeting terrified teenagers.

Only in theatres January 14, 2022.

Arquette’s Dewey Riley warns Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, who is repeatedly the target of killers behind the Ghostface persona.

Cox appears as journalist Gale Weathers.

At the end of the trailer, Sidney comes face-to-face with the latest incarnation of Ghostface.

The killer says: “Hello, Sidney. It’s an honour.”

New stars of the film, which is set 25 years after the 1996 classic original, include Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega and Jack Quaid.

Scream is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

It will be released in cinemas in January.