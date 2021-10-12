Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Turkish woman who is over 7ft named tallest in world

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 12.22am Updated: October 13 2021, 4.10am
(Guinness World Records/PA)
(Guinness World Records/PA)

A woman declared the tallest in the world hopes to inspire others to accept themselves.

Rumeysa Gelgi, who stands at 7ft 0.7in (215.16cm), has officially been named the tallest woman alive by Guinness World Records.

Her stature is the result of a condition called Weaver syndrome which, among other things, causes accelerated growth.

The 24-year-old from Turkey said: “Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself so accept yourself for who you are, be aware of your potential and do your best.”

This is the second time Ms Gelgi has achieved a world record after being named the tallest teenager alive in 2014, since when she has used her platform to advocate for others with rare conditions.

She mostly uses a wheelchair although she can walk with the help of a walking frame.

Craig Glenday, editor in chief at Guinness World Records, said: “It’s an honour to welcome Rumeysa back into the record books.

Rumeysa Gelgi
Rumeysa Gelgi has Weaver syndrome and generally uses a wheelchair (Guinness World Records/PA)

“Her indomitable spirit and pride at standing out from the crowd is an inspiration.

“The category of tallest living woman is not one that changes hands very often, so I’m excited to share this news with the world.”

The tallest man in the world, Sultan Kosen, is also Turkish.

He was measured at 8ft 2.8in (251cm) in 2018.

The tallest woman to have lived was Zeng Jinlian, from China, who was measured at 8ft 1in (246.3cm) before her death in 1982.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]