Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Advertising regulator bans Instagram posts for beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 12.39am
Charlotte Tilbury were told to ensure that in future their ads are clearly identified as such (PA)
Charlotte Tilbury were told to ensure that in future their ads are clearly identified as such (PA)

An influencer’s Instagram posts for make-up brand Charlotte Tilbury have been banned after they failed to include any indication that they were ads.

An Instagram reel and story posted by former Made In Chelsea star Eliza Batten in January showed her applying various Charlotte Tilbury products, with a swipe-up link in the story taking users to the relevant product page on the Charlotte Tilbury website.

A viewer complained that neither of the posts were obviously identifiable as ads.

Eliza Batten’s Instagram story for Charlotte Tilbury Beauty (ASA/PA)

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty told the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) that Batten received a small commission via a third-party influencer network in exchange for providing swipe-up links to the Charlotte Tilbury website in her Instagram stories.

Separately, the brand’s PR agency had gifted Batten’s agent with a selection of free Charlotte Tilbury products in November 2020, but added that they did not request any posts in exchange for the gifted items and had no approval of the content posted including any specific phrases, hashtags or links.

Batten said the products in the posts were gifted products and that she had subsequently added “#ad” to the Instagram Reel after being contacted about the complaint.

She also apologised for missing the hashtag from any other post related to the gifts from Charlotte Tilbury which may have gone live on her Instagram Stories.

The ASA said there was nothing in the content of either of Batten’s posts that made it clear to viewers that they were ads.

The ASA said: “We therefore concluded that the ads were not obviously identifiable as marketing communications and did not make clear their commercial intent.

“We told Charlotte Tilbury Beauty and Eliza Batten to ensure that in future their ads, including those which featured affiliate links, were obviously identifiable as marketing communications and made clear their commercial intent upfront, for example, by including a clear and prominent identifier such as ‘#ad’ at a minimum.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier