Andy Murray unlikely to play in Davis Cup as he looks forward to Australian Open

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 10.32am Updated: October 13 2021, 10.46am
Andy Murray does not want to risk getting injured by playing in the Davis Cup (John Walton/PA)
Andy Murray does not want to risk getting injured by playing in the Davis Cup (John Walton/PA)

Andy Murray does not intend to play in next month’s Davis Cup following his defeat in Indian Wells and says he does not deserve to be selected anyway.

The former world number one bowed out of the BNP Paribas Open in California after a straight-sets loss to world number four Alexander Zverev.

Defeat ends a solid two months of action for the 34-year-old both in Europe and the United States and he is not prepared to risk injury by playing in the team competition.

It was two years ago that Murray further stalled his comeback from his hip replacement by suffering bruising to his pelvis in the 2019 Davis Cup, which severely affected his 2020 activity.

Murray wants to ensure he gets enough rest and time with the family at the end of next month before an earlier than usual departure to Australia for next January’s grand slam.

Murray has shown signs that he will be able to compete on the ATP Tour over recent weeks with some encouraging wins, but this was a missed opportunity to claim a real scalp against Zverev.

The Scot says fitness is not an issue, but his form is.

“It’s pretty hard playing top-level professional sport with a metal hip. There’s obviously lots of sort of I guess compensation sort of happening around that area, like the pelvis and the lumbar spine,” he said. “I would imagine my body is taking some time to get used to that.

“On top of that I’m not young either. I’ve played a lot of years on the tour as well, so there’s some wear and tear in other parts of my body, too.

“This is physically the best I’ve felt for a while. I’m sort of battling my game a little bit, the consistency isn’t there. I don’t know, the decision making is not great in the important moments still.

“The moments that I was always – I think for the most part – very strong in, I haven’t been this year. So I’m disappointed with that.”

It was Alexander Zverev's first win over Andy Murray
It was Alexander Zverev's first win over Andy Murray (Steven Paston/PA)

Zverev paid tribute to Murray’s performance in his on-court interview after the match.

“He’s the only one of the Big Four that I hadn’t beaten yet, so I’m happy that I’ve done it today,” he said.

“I always stayed in the match, even though I was down a break in both sets. I always knew I had a chance. Especially the second set I think was an extremely high level from both of us. It could have gone both ways.

“Obviously it was a fantastic match. I thought Andy played extremely well, maybe as well as he’s played since the (hip) surgery. I hope he continues playing the same way because tennis did miss him for a long time and I think it’s good to have him back.”

