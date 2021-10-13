Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fresh strike ballot among DVLA staff over Covid-related safety

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 12.18pm Updated: October 13 2021, 2.30pm
Staff at the head office of the DVLA in Swansea will vote on taking more industrial action (Ben Birchall/PA)
Staff at the Driving and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) are to be balloted for more strikes in a long running dispute over Covid-related safety.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at offices in Swansea, south Wales, will vote in the coming weeks on whether to continue with industrial action, which originally began in February.

The union has been calling for fewer staff to work at the site, allowing more to work from home, although the DVLA insists it has taken measures to ensure the safety of workers.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “The determination of our members to secure a just deal remains steadfast.

“Ministers have admitted they scuppered the dispute-ending deal back in June, but they have underestimated our members’ unbreakable resolve.

“We want a deal that has Covid safety measures at its heart, appropriate reward and recognition for staff working throughout the pandemic and a workplace recovery plan, agreed with the union.

“If our members vote once again for strike action, we will support them every step of the way.”

A DVLA spokesperson said: “The safety of our staff is paramount. We have worked with public health bodies throughout the pandemic who have confirmed a high level of compliance and have no concerns.

“It is extremely disappointing that PCS continues to pursue unnecessary industrial action which will hold millions of motorists across the country to ransom.”

