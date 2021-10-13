Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Apple warns allowing app sideloading would ‘cripple’ security measures

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 1.19pm
Critics have argued that the walled garden approach effectively makes Apple a gatekeeper (PA)
Critics have argued that the walled garden approach effectively makes Apple a gatekeeper (PA)

Allowing users to download apps onto their iPhone from unofficial sources outside of the Apple App Store would “cripple” privacy and security measures, the tech giant has claimed.

In a new report defending its so-called “walled garden” approach which only allows approved apps onto the App Store and therefore onto an iPhone, Apple said allowing apps from other sources and third-party app stores onto the device – a process known as sideloading – would “expose users to serious security risks”.

The publication of the document is the latest public defence of its own systems by the tech giant and follows a similar report in June which said loosening its App Store rules would compromise user privacy by exposing users to more data-hungry, unverified apps as well as malware from cybercriminals.

“If Apple were forced to support sideloading, more harmful apps would reach users because it would be easier for cybercriminals to target them – even if sideloading were limited to third-party app stores only,” the tech giant said in the new report.

“The large amount of malware and resulting security and privacy threats on third-party app stores shows that they do not have sufficient vetting procedures to check for apps containing known malware, apps violating user privacy, copycat apps, apps with illegal or objectionable content, and unsafe apps targeted at children.

“Users would now be responsible for determining whether sideloaded apps are safe, a very difficult task even for experts.”

The passionate defence of its processes comes as Apple continues to face scrutiny over the running of the App Store – the UK competition regulator and the EU are both currently investigating the tech giant over a number of concerns, including its terms and conditions for app developers, which have been criticised as anti-competitive and unfair.

Critics have argued that the walled garden approach effectively makes Apple a gatekeeper and gives the company – unfairly, they claim – the definitive say on if and how a developer can distribute their app and get it on to an iPhone.

In its new document, entitled Building a Trusted Ecosystem for Millions of Apps: A threat analysis of sideloading, Apple warns that malware and other security threats are much higher on platforms where sideloading is allowed.

It claimed that independent research had found devices running Google’s Android – which allows sideloading – had “between 15 to 47 times more malware infections than iPhone” over the past four years.

Apple iPhone
Apple said allowing apps from other sources and third-party app stores onto the device would ‘expose users to serious security risks’ (PA)

The document, which Apple has published on its website, also suggests that all users – even those who do not want to sideload apps – would still be placed at risk should the App Store be opened up to allow it.

It argued that cybercriminals could trick users into sideloading a malicious app by mimicking the appearance of the App Store or touting free or expanded features.

“By reviewing every app before it becomes available on the App Store to ensure it is free of malware and accurately represented to users, and by swiftly removing apps from the App Store if they are found to be harmful and limiting the spread of future variants, Apple protects the security of the ecosystem,” Apple says in the document.

“Sideloading, through either direct downloads or third-party app stores, would undermine Apple’s security and privacy protections, and is not in the best interest of users’ security and privacy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]