Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Exeter’s Rob Baxter brushes off Wasps statement on Native American headdresses

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 2.07pm
Exeter Chiefs fans wearing the headdresses (Nigel French/PA)
Exeter Chiefs fans wearing the headdresses (Nigel French/PA)

Rob Baxter has dismissed Wasps calling for a rugby-wide review on supporters wearing Native American headdresses as “a bit of a non-story”.

Exeter face Wasps at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday, with the hosts urging supporters not to wear headgear labelled “cultural appropriation”.

Exeter rejected the option to drop the moniker Chiefs following a petition and club investigation in July 2020, but did retire club mascot “Big Chief”.

Exeter v Northampton – Aviva Premiership – Sandy Park
Exeter Chiefs retired mascot “Big Chief”, pictured, in July 2020 (Paul Harding/PA)

The Devon club’s rugby director Baxter has brushed off Wasps’ criticism as ill-timed, insisting there are more important matters at hand.

“I don’t think there’s anything for us to say on another club’s statement that actually doesn’t do anything,” said Baxter.

“They’ve made a statement saying they’re not doing anything about it.

“So I don’t think there’s anything for us to comment on it, they’re probably the people to ask.”

Wasps released a lengthy club statement on Tuesday revealing club supporters had asked for guidance on “cultural signifiers” over “faux Native American headdresses”.

The Midlands club revealed it had referred the matter to the RFU and Premiership Rugby, calling for a review into whether the headgear should be banned.

When quizzed on whether the statement was released in poor timing given the two sides meet this weekend, Baxter replied: “The timing is what it is.

“I think most people’s view, which is very much the same as mine, is that in the here and now, where we are as a country and the things we’ve been through, I can think of far more important things that I need to focus on, the club needs to focus on and people in general want to focus on beyond whether a supporter supporting a club in Devon’s going to wear a headdress or not.

Rob Baxter has said there are more important things to focus on
Rob Baxter has said there are more important things to focus on (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I think that’s most people’s view on it, that’s certainly my view on it in the here and now. I’ve got to be careful what I say, I’m not overly affected by it.

“I take a pretty simple view on these things, I tend to look at things in a lot of perspective. And right here and now when you see what’s really going on in the country and what’s really important, that’s what I’m focusing my energy on.

“And I know that’s what the club are doing as well, and people in general. So for me it’s a little bit of a non story.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier