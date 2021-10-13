Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop ‘stabbed to death’ aged 25

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 2.19pm
Agnes Tirop, right, competes in the women’s 5,000m final at the Olympics in Tokyo (Petr David Josek/AP)
Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop, a two-time World Championships bronze medallist, has been found dead at her home after allegedly being stabbed by her husband.

Athletics Kenya said it was still working to uncover details of the incident but it had been informed of Tirop’s death at the age of 25.

The track federation said she was allegedly killed by her husband.

“Kenya has lost a jewel,” a federation spokesman said.

Agnes Tirop smiles after winning the women’s 1500m race at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Stockholm (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP, File)

Tirop won bronze medals in the women’s 10,000m at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships and finished fourth in the 5,000m at this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Last month, Tirop broke the world record in the women-only 10km road race.

Her career took off when she won the world cross-country title in 2015 at the age of 19 to become the second youngest champion ever.

Tirop was found dead at her home in Iten in western Kenya, a town renowned as a training base for distance runners.

Kenyan media reported she was found with stab wounds in her abdomen.

