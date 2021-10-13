Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen without walking stick at Palace audience

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 2.37pm
Dame Imogen Cooper has been presented with the Queen’s Medal for Music at Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Queen has carried out an audience at Buckingham Palace without the aid of her new walking stick.

She welcomed Dame Imogen Cooper to her London residence to present the classical pianist with the Queen’s Medal for Music.

The 95-year-old monarch, wearing a floral dress, stood unaided in her private audience room for the engagement, examining the silver medal in its presentation box with Dame Imogen as she handed her the accolade.

Audiences at Buckingham Palace
She used a stick for what is believed to be the first time at a major public event on Tuesday when she attended a service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen also took a different, shorter route to her seat in the Abbey – via the Poet’s Yard entrance, rather than through the Great West Door.

Both developments were said to have been tailored for her comfort.

Centenary of the Royal British Legion
The Queen has held mostly virtual audiences since the start of the pandemic.

But in June this year, she greeted Boris Johnson at the Palace for her first in-person weekly audience with the Prince Minister since before the first lockdown.

On Wednesday, the monarch, who was not wearing gloves, took Dame Imogen’s hand as the musician gave a curtsey.

Audiences at Buckingham Palace
In March 2020, the custom of the Queen greeting audience guests with a handshake was eschewed in order to maintain social distancing.

The Queen was seen pointing at the medal as the pair chatted.

Master of the Queen’s Music Judith Weir was also present, but stood at a distance.

Audiences at Buckingham Palace
The Queen’s trademark black Launer handbag could be seen on a nearby chair.

Dame Imogen founded the Imogen Cooper Music Trust, a charity aimed at supporting young musicians at the start of their careers.

In 2020, she took part in the first live classical music concerts to be broadcast following the first lockdown, with a performance in an empty auditorium which was livestreamed by BBC Radio 3.

The Queen’s Medal for Music, established in 2005, is awarded annually to an individual or group of musicians who have had a major influence on the musical life of the nation.

