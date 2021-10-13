Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Harry Maguire closing in on Manchester United return

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 2.49pm
Harry Maguire is nearing a return for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Harry Maguire is nearing a return for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Harry Maguire expects to be back in action for Manchester United in the near future.

The centre-back has missed United’s last two games with a calf injury and was unavailable for England’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

Maguire was injured against Aston Villa last month
Maguire was injured against Aston Villa last month (Martin Rickett/PA)

He is again set to be absent for Saturday’s Premier League trip to former club Leicester but hopes to return to training soon.

The 28-year-old told the club’s website: “It’s getting there. I still haven’t trained yet with the squad but I am getting better, I am progressing as I should be.

“It is obviously a frustrating injury for me to get, but I am progressing and I will be back on the pitch soon.”

Raphael Varane is also sidelined
Raphael Varane is also sidelined (Martin Rickett/PA)

Both of United’s first-choice centre-halves are currently injured with Raphael Varane having sustained a groin problem while on international duty with France. He is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks.

On a more positive note for United, Marcus Rashford and Phil Jones have both trained throughout the international break having stepped up their recoveries from long-term injuries. Both could come into contention for this weekend’s game at the King Power Stadium.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]