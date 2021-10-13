Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ministers under fire after just 20 visas issued to foreign truckers

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 3.33pm Updated: October 13 2021, 3.43pm
Lorries parked in Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Government has been accused of “incompetence” after a senior minister disclosed that only about 20 foreign lorry drivers have been granted temporary visas to work in the UK.

It was announced last month that the Government would issue 5,000 temporary visas to HGV drivers and a further 5,500 to poultry workers in an attempt to prevent shortages in the run up to Christmas.

However Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden said the numbers of drivers applying were “relatively limited”, with about 300 applications received and about 20 actually issued.

Oliver Dowden
Oliver Dowden said he expects the numbers to increase (Victoria Jones/PA)

His disclosure came after Home Office Minister Kevin Foster, in a letter circulated to all MPs, said each application would take 15 working days – three weeks – to process.

Speaking on LBC radio, Mr Dowden said that he would expect the numbers being issued to increase “over time”.

“The number so far is relatively limited,” he said.

“We have 300 people that have applied for these visas. I believe the number is just over 20 that actually received them, so are on the road, but I expect that number to increase over time.”

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said: “It is staggering that just 20 fuel tanker drivers from abroad who applied to work here are now on UK roads

“In the face of a national crisis and our ports going into gridlock, the response from Conservative ministers is too little too late.

“This incompetence risks causing more empty shelves and more misery for British consumers in the run up to Christmas.

“The immigration system is broken, and it is hurting everyone.

“The Government needs to end the arbitrary rules that are shutting out lorry drivers and urgently streamline visa applications so they are decided quickly and fairly.”

