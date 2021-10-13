Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New gas-giant planet found orbiting white dwarf star

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 4.03pm
New gas giant planet found orbiting white dwarf star (W M Keck Observatory/Adam Makarenko)
New gas giant planet found orbiting white dwarf star (W M Keck Observatory/Adam Makarenko)

Astronomers have discovered evidence of a gas-giant planet orbiting a white dwarf star in the Milky Way.

Models have suggested planets of this size in a similar orbit might have been able to survive the death of their host stars from the giant phase into white dwarfs.

But no such planet has previously been observed.

The new research indicates the gas-giant, Jupiter-mass planet is orbiting a white dwarf star in a wide orbit in the Milky Way.

White dwarfs are stars that have burned up all of the hydrogen they once used as nuclear fuel.

White Dwarf System (W M Keck Observatory/Adam Makarenko/PA)

Joshua Blackman, from the University of Tasmania, Australia, and colleagues determined that it formed at the same time as its host star.

According to the study, the planet managed to survive after the star stopped burning hydrogen in its core.

Gas-giant planets orbiting white dwarfs are typically thought to move to orbits five or six astronomical units (AU) away but this planet is around 2.8 AU from its star.

The researchers say their findings provide evidence that planets can survive the giant phase of their host star’s evolution, and support the prediction that more than half of white dwarfs will have similar planetary companions.

The findings are published in Nature.

