Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Leprosy confirmed in wild chimpanzees – study

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 4.03pm
Leprosy in wild chimpanzees (Cantanhez Chimpanzee Project/Elena Bersacola/Marina Ramon/PA)
Leprosy in wild chimpanzees (Cantanhez Chimpanzee Project/Elena Bersacola/Marina Ramon/PA)

Leprosy has been found in wild chimpanzees for the first time, according to a new study.

Cases have been confirmed among two unconnected West African populations of chimpanzees, in Guinea-Bissau and the Ivory Coast.

Researchers found the strains of leprosy are different and are uncommon in humans.

While the origins of the infections are unclear, scientists suggest the disease is probably circulating in more wild animals than was previously suspected.

This could either be as a result of exposure to humans or other unknown environmental sources, they add.

Humans are considered the main host for the bacteria which cause leprosy, but spill-over to other mammals such as nine-banded armadillos and red squirrels is known to occur.

Leprosy is an infectious disease of the skin and nerves which, if left untreated, can lead to deformities and blindness.

Lead author Dr Kimberley Hockings, of the Centre for Ecology and Conservation, University of Exeter, said: “This is the first confirmation of leprosy in non-human animals in Africa.

“It’s amazing that it also happens to be in our closest living relative, the chimpanzee, especially considering how well studied chimpanzees are in the wild.

“We first noticed possible symptoms of leprosy in a population of chimpanzees in Guinea-Bissau.

“The symptoms appeared to be strikingly similar to those suffered by humans with advanced leprosy, including lesions and ‘claw’ hand.

“We contacted Professor Fabian Leendertz from the Robert Koch Institute to confirm these cases genetically.”

Professor Leendertz and Dr Roman Wittig from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology identified further cases of leprosy at their study site, Tai National Park, Ivory Coast.

Leprosy was also confirmed through a post-mortem examination of an older female, as well as faecal samples of an adult male which started showing symptoms.

Although the study is the first to report the disease in wild chimpanzees, there have been cases in captive chimps, researchers say.

Dr Charlotte Avanzi, from Colorado State University, said: “This study unlocks a new step toward the understanding of the disease transmission in endemic countries and more investigations will eventually shed light on the dynamic of transmission between human, animal and environmental sources.”

While leprosy in humans is easily treated with medication, the impact on chimpanzees is hard to predict, the researchers suggest.

The findings are published in the journal Nature.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier