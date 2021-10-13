Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Star Trek’s William Shatner makes history as oldest man in space

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 4.09pm Updated: October 13 2021, 8.19pm
William Shatner has made history as the oldest person in space (Steven Senne/AP)
William Shatner has made history as the oldest person in space (Steven Senne/AP)

Star Trek’s William Shatner described becoming the oldest person in space as “the most profound experience I can imagine” after blasting off from the Texas desert in a rocket built by Jeff Bezos’s company.

The actor, 90, reached the final frontier on Wednesday, delighting the millions of sci-fi fans who know him as Captain James T Kirk of the USS Enterprise.

Billionaire Amazon founder Mr Bezos was behind Shatner’s trip to the stars through his Blue Origin space travel company.

Shatner and three other passengers lifted off in the fully automated, 60ft tall New Shepard rocket from Van Horn, west Texas, slightly later than planned in order to give experts more time to monitor winds in the area.

According to a live stream of the historic event, Shatner and his fellow passengers reached an altitude of roughly 350,000ft and a velocity of about 2,000mph.

The actor and those on board experienced weightlessness as they reached the fringes of space.

After a trip lasting about 10 minutes, the capsule fell back to Earth with the aid of a parachute.

Shatner was the second passenger to step out of the capsule and was embraced by a delighted Bezos.

The actor, who became emotional while speaking to the billionaire, said: “Everyone in the world needs to do this.”

Shatner said he was shocked by the difference in the blue sky of Earth and the vast blackness of space, adding: “It was so moving to me. This experience has been unbelievable.”

He appeared stunned in his conversation with Bezos, admitting he was taken aback by how quickly he reached space.

“In a way it’s indescribable,” he said.

Shatner added it was “the most profound experience I can imagine”.

He said: “I am so filled with emotion about what just happened, it’s extraordinary. Extraordinary. I hope I never recover from this. I hope I can maintain what I feel now. I don’t want to lose it. It’s so much larger than me.”

Further trying to explain the experience to Bezos, Shatner said: “It has to do with the enormity and the quickness and the suddenness of life and death.”

Bezos pinned a badge on the passengers to signify they had been to space.

Shatner and his crewmates, dressed in their striking blue flight suits, rang a silver bell before being strapped into the capsule, with Mr Bezos closing the door behind them.

They were not required to wear helmets, with Blue Origin saying it wanted its passengers to have an unencumbered view of space.

Private Spaceflight
Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket launched into space carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen, Audrey Powers and Glen de Vries (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Shatner is best known for playing the indomitable Captain Kirk in the Star Trek franchise.

He appeared in the original TV series in the 1960s and later starred in a series of films and remains inextricably tied to the character in the public imagination.

Shatner is now the oldest person to ever travel to space, breaking the record set in July by 82-year-old Wally Funk.

He was joined on the flight by Blue Origin vice president Audrey Powers, satellite company co-founder Chris Boshuizen and tech CEO Glen de Vries.

Before launch, messages from those onboard Blue Origin’s first flight were read out.

Ms Funk told the new crew to savour the day and said: “I hope this flight will be the most fantastic experience of your life as it was mine.”

The company did not reveal the cost of tickets, though Shatner travelled for free.

Prior to the launch, he tweeted: “I do not know what I may appear to the world, but to myself I seem to have been only like a boy playing on the seashore, diverting myself in now & then finding a smoother pebble or a prettier shell than ordinary, whilst the great ocean of truth lay all undiscovered before me.”

During the livestream of the historic event, Blue Origin stressed the safety of the launch after the company’s culture had been criticised by current and former employees in an online essay.

Shatner’s blasting off is the latest development in the space tourism boom.

Richard Branson, 71, launched into space on one of his Virgin Atlantic rocketships in July and was followed nine days later by Bezos, 57.

In September, Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched its first private flight, though its charismatic founder did not join the four passengers into orbit.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]