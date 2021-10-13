Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Travellers miss flights after Covid Pass problem on NHS App

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 4.25pm Updated: October 13 2021, 4.58pm
The NHS app has not been working (PA)
An issue with the NHS App and website has left people unable to access their Covid Pass, leaving some unable to confirm they are vaccinated and safe to travel.

NHS Digital confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the Covid Pass section of its official app and website has been hit by a problem.

The NHS App has gained more than 10 million new users in recent months as it became the platform for accessing the pass, which shows proof of a person’s vaccination status and is required for international travel.

“There are currently issues with accessing the Covid Pass on the NHS App and website,” NHS Digital said on Twitter.

“We are investigating the issue and will update as soon as we can.”

NHS Digital has not confirmed what caused the issue.

Users attempting to access the pass have been met with an error message which asks them to try again later.

Chuck Adolphy told the PA news agency it was a “shambles” as he tried to fly on a “dream holiday” with his girlfriend on Wednesday morning, from Gatwick to Slovenia’s capital Ljubljana, before being turned away.

“Went to go on the app and my Covid Pass wasn’t appearing,” he said.

“Didn’t even realise at the time there was an outage was just turned away and told they couldn’t do anything about it.

“Rang the number and they said the app and site are down and there is nothing they can do. EasyJet said nothing either. Showed them my vaccine card and nothing.”

The incident has also raised concerns online, with some people due to fly in the coming hours and days expressing fears that being unable to access the pass could cause them to miss flights.

