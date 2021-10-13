Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Travellers ‘turned away’ from flights after problem with NHS Covid Pass

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 5.27pm
(Liam McBurney/PA)
Travellers were left unable to board flights on Wednesday after the Covid Pass within the NHS App failed to load.

The issue resulted in air passengers being turned away, while Britons already on holiday were banned from entering tourist attractions.

People travelling abroad must show a QR code within the app to prove their vaccine status or print out a letter in advance.

By around 3.15pm, the service was working again. NHS Digital said the glitch was caused by a “technical issue with a global service provider”.

But it was too late for some holidaymakers, including Chuck Adolphy and his girlfriend, who were not allowed to proceed for an EasyJet flight from London Gatwick to Slovenia’s capital Ljubljana.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he described the incident as a “shambles”.

“Went to go on the app and my Covid Pass wasn’t appearing,” he said.

“Didn’t even realise at the time there was an outage was just turned away and told they couldn’t do anything about it.

“Rang the number and they said the app and site are down and there is nothing they can do. EasyJet said nothing either. Showed them my vaccine card and nothing.”

Callum Melia from Liverpool also told PA he was unable to access tourist attractions on his holiday in Naples, Italy, as a result of the app issue.

“We’re about to enter these tours around the city when we discover we can’t get on the app to access the QR code,” the 26-year-old told PA.

“We also had further problems accessing bars and restaurants.”

The NHS App has gained more than 10 million new users in recent months as it became the platform for accessing the pass, which shows proof of a person’s vaccination status and is required for international travel.

A spokesperson for NHS Digital said: “The NHS Covid Pass service was temporarily unavailable between 11:45 and 15:15 today as a result of a technical issue with a global service provider that affected many different organisations.

“Following an urgent investigation, this has been fixed and Covid Passes are available both via the NHS App and online.”

