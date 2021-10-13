Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
France footballer Lucas Hernandez faces six-month jail term in Spain

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 5.48pm
Lucas Hernandez (right) plays for Bayern Munich (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)
Lucas Hernandez (right) plays for Bayern Munich (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)

France defender Lucas Hernandez is facing a six-month prison sentence in Spain for violating a restraining order.

The Bayern Munich player has been told to appear in court on Tuesday so he can be given an order to turn himself in to start serving the sentence.

He will have 10 days from Tuesday to present himself to authorities. Hernandez’s lawyers are trying to appeal.

Marseille v Atletico Madrid – UEFA Europa League – Final – Parc Olympique Lyonnais
Hernandez used to play for Atletico Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

Hernandez was arrested after an altercation with his wife in Spain in 2017 while he played for Atletico Madrid.

Both had a restraining order put in place by a judge after the incident but they violated it by travelling together to the United States.

He was found guilty of violating the order in 2019 and his request to suspend the six-month sentence was denied.

Hernandez was a reserve in the France squad that won the Nations League last weekend.

