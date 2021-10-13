Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Dog owner ‘so grateful’ to reunite with stolen pet 160 miles away

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 6.00pm
Vivian Joyce cuddles Cherry (Vivian Joyce/RSPCA)
Vivian Joyce cuddles Cherry (Vivian Joyce/RSPCA)

A stolen French bulldog has been reunited with its owner after disappearing in April.

The two-year-old dog, Cherry, was stolen and sold to a local man in Brighton for only £250 – a price much lower than the usual cost for the breed.

When Cherry was not getting on well with the man’s existing dogs, he sought advice from RSPCA Brighton, who checked her microchip and found her owner lived 160 miles away.

Cherry’s owner Vivian Joyce lived in Northampton when her dog disappeared but she had since moved to Wisbech, Cambridgeshire – and was unsure she would ever see her French bulldog again.

“I had almost given up hope of ever seeing her again,” Ms Joyce said.

“My younger son used to ask every day when we were going to see her. I had her as a puppy and she is so loved.”

She added: “When RSPCA Brighton rang to say they had traced the microchip and they had her, I just cried. I’m so grateful to get her back.”

Branch manager at RSPCA Brighton Jenny Eden said: “It was really touching to see how excited Cherry was when her owner turned up, she hadn’t forgotten her at all.”

Ms Eden continued to stress the importance of microchips: “This just goes to show how important those microchips are, as well as keeping them up to date so if anything does happen to your pet, we can get them back to you as quickly as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier