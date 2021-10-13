Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenager stabbed to death on Twickenham playing field named

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 7.46pm Updated: October 13 2021, 7.50pm
Hazrat Wali (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Hazrat Wali (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A teenager who was stabbed to death on a playing field in south-west London has been named as 18-year-old Hazrat Wali.

The Metropolitan Police said the teenager, of Notting Hill, west London, died in hospital on Tuesday after being fatally attacked in Craneford Way, Twickenham.

Officers are examining CCTV and the force said witnesses have described seeing a fight at the field in the moments before the teenager was stabbed.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, from the Specialist Crime Command, said: “We are still working to establish the motive behind this tragic attack and are following a number of leads.

A police car and forensic tents at the scene on a playing field in Craneford Way, Twickenham, south-west London, where an 18-year-old was stabbed on Tuesday afternoon
A police car and forensic tents at the scene in Craneford Way, Twickenham (Sophie Wingate/PA)

“Officers have recovered CCTV from the area and spoken to a number of witnesses who described seeing a fight in the moments before Hazrat was attacked.

“We know a lot of people were on the field at the time and I’d urge anyone who has not yet spoken to police to contact us immediately.”

The teenager was attacked at around 4.45pm on Tuesday and died in hospital around an hour later.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers, the Met said.

The scene of the attack is yards from Richmond upon Thames College, which confirmed on Wednesday that the victim was one of its students.

The college’s principal, Dr Jason Jones, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our students, parents, staff and local community.”

