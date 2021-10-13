Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
There is ‘some hope’ world can tackle problems, Sir David Attenborough says

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 8.30pm
Sir David Attenborough is presented with a Chatham House Centenary Lifetime Award during an event to celebrate his work and achievements at Chatham House in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir David Attenborough says he has “some hope for the future” for the world in the face of the problems which are destroying it.

His hope comes from the fact that the “unparalleled” severity of the problems of the world are shared by all nations and modern technology means people globally can see within minutes its impact and the work that is being done to change it.

The naturalist and broadcaster was speaking just weeks ahead of the Cop26 climate change talks in Glasgow and as he collected the Chatham House Centenary Lifetime Award.

The honour was awarded by the Chatham House study institute which described him as “one of the most compelling voices on biodiversity and climate change”.

Sir David, 95, said there has been “an extraordinary change” recently in that the destruction which has been inflicted on the world is being met with discussion instead of argument.

He said: “In the past, up until really right now, international relationships have been dominated by argument, by people with one point of view disagreeing with people with another point of view.

“But now there is a difference.

“Now the major problems that face the nations of the world are the same for all nations.

“The world is being destroyed.

“We are doing it.

“There is no doubt about that, so that for the first time the nations of the world should not be arguing with one another.

“On the contrary, they should be standing shoulder to shoulder to identify what the problems are and find the solutions because it is in all the nations’ advantage that we should see these clearly and agree to take action in a unified way.”

He also said that has been a change in the way humanity communicates with itself which now enables people to be heard within minutes across the world and to “see the pictures of devastation or of hope”.

Sir David said: “For the first time people around the world will hear the arguments as to what we should, the analyses as to what the problems are and what the solutions are.

“Those two things bring me some hope.”

Looking ahead to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as Cop26, Sir David believes it is a time when “the nations of the world, the haves as well as the have nots, will be getting together with the same object in view, to solve the disasters we are inflicting upon this planet”.

He said: “That is a marvellous situation to be in because it is the first time that it seems there will be a possibility in which we can all agree what the problems are and what the solutions are.”

He said “the most powerful dynamic” force for the decision makers at Cop26 should take on board is that a generation of young people will be tuning in.

Sir David added they are interested because “it is their future, they understand now what the problems are worldwide”.

As part of the institute’s centenary celebrations, Chatham House has created three awards to recognise those who have made an outstanding contribution to confronting challenges facing the world today.

Climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg has been named as the winner of the Changemaker Award winner while Black Lives Matter won the Diversity Champion Award.

