Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Several people killed in bow-and-arrow rampage in Norway

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 10.13pm
An arrow left in a wall after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/AP)
An arrow left in a wall after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/AP)

A man armed with a bow and arrows killed several people and wounded others near the Norwegian capital of Oslo before he was arrested, authorities said.

The police chief in the town of Kongsberg said there was “a confrontation” between officers and the assailant, but he did not elaborate.

He said there were several deaths but offered no details.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported that at least four people were dead.

“The man who carried out the act has been arrested by the police, and there is no active search for more people.

“Based on the information we have, there is one person behind this,” police vhief Oeying Aas said.

Acting prime minister Erna Solberg called the attack “gruesome” and said it was too early to speculate on the man’s motive.

Police were alerted to the attack around 6:30pm and arrested the suspect about 20 minutes later.

Police stand at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/AP)
Police stand at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/AP)

The community is 41 miles southwest of Oslo.

According to police, the suspect walked around the city shooting at people with arrows.

Several people were wounded in shops, Mr Aas said.

The man has not been questioned yet, Mr Aas said.

City officials invited people who were affected by the attack and their relatives to gather for support at a local hotel.

The attack comes over a decade after Anders Behring Breivik, a right-wing extremist, set off a bomb in Oslo’s government district and then carried out a shooting massacre at the summer camp of the left-wing Labour Party’s youth organisation on Utoya island.

The violence on July 22 2011, killed 77 people and stunned Norway.

Breivik was sentenced to 21 years in prison, the maximum under Norwegian law, but his term can be extended as long as he is considered a danger to society.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier