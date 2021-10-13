Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Diets rich in nuts, seeds, oils and tofu cut the risk of death – study

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 11.32pm Updated: October 14 2021, 7.28am
Diets rich in nuts and seeds can cut the chance of early death, a study suggests (PA)
A diet rich in nuts, seeds, canola and rapeseed oils, and tofu cuts the risk of dying early, research suggests.

A study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) found that people’s risk of dying from any cause dropped by around 10% if they had a high intake of alpha linolenic acid (ALA), when compared to those who did not.

The biggest drop in the risk of dying related to death from heart disease and problems with blood vessels.

A higher ALA intake was associated with a slightly higher risk of death from cancer, but the researchers said further studies are now needed to confirm this.

A rapeseed field
A diet rich in ALA, including rapeseed oils, cuts the risk of dying early, research suggests (PA)

The research, which looked at 41 existing studies following people for two to 32 years, found 198,113 deaths from all causes were recorded over the time period, with 62,773 from cardiovascular disease and 65,954 from cancer.

Together, these studies involved around 120,000 people aged 18 to 98, and tried to fully take account of factors such as age, weight, smoking status, alcohol intake and exercise habits.

The researchers, from Tehran University of Medical Sciences, said their findings showed that the more ALA people had, the more they could reduce their risk of early death.

They said a 1g per day increase in ALA intake (equivalent to one tablespoon of canola oil) was associated with a 5% lower risk of cardiovascular disease death.

