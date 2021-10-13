Netflix renews thriller series You for a fourth season

An error occurred. Please try again.

Popular thriller series You has been renewed for a fourth season, Netflix said.

The news was announced days before the eagerly awaited season three premiere on Friday.

You stars Penn Badgley as the murderous Joe Goldberg while Victoria Pedretti appears as his wife, Love.

Hello, you. For you, YOU has been renewed for Season 4! See you soon. pic.twitter.com/mIqXwvUDIl — Netflix (@netflix) October 13, 2021

Season three will see the couple attempting to run from their bloody pasts in an idyllic California town but a trailer for the new episodes shows more trouble is on the way.

Casting for season four of You, which is based on the best-selling novel by Caroline Kepnes, will be announced at a later date.

Executive producer Sera Gamble, who created the show alongside Greg Berlanti, said: “Reading Caroline’s novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view.

Victoria Pedretti and Penn Badgley star in Netflix thriller series You (John P Fleenor/Netflix/PA)

“And it’s been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons.

“The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4.”

Michaela McManus, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Dylan Arnold and Scott Speedman will also star in You season three.

The psychological thriller series arrived in 2018 and exploded in popularity after moving exclusively to Netflix for its second season.

You season three begins streaming on October 15.