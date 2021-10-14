Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Netflix reveals latest collaboration with David Fincher

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 2.48am
David Fincher will produce a documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema, Netflix has said (Netflix/PA)
David Fincher will produce a documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema, Netflix has said (Netflix/PA)

David Fincher will produce a documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema for Netflix, the streaming giant has said.

The acclaimed director, whose films include Seven, Fight Club and Mank, will serve as the executive producer on Voir, Netflix said.

The series will premiere at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles in November and is “coming soon” to Netflix.

A Netflix Twitter account had teased the series.

It said: “Something special is coming tomorrow from David Fincher…”

Fans speculated it could be a third season of thriller series Mindhunter or a sequel to Mank, the Oscar-winning ode to Old Hollywood starring Gary Oldman.

Fincher, 59, is one of Netflix’s highest profile stars.

Last year he announced a four-year deal with the streamer, having previously worked with the company on House Of Cards.

His next feature film will be Netflix’s The Killer, which will reportedly star Michael Fassbender.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier