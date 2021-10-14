Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – October 14

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 3.50am
Brexit and potential shortages for Christmas are among the stories being covered on Thursday’s front pages.

Brussels proposing to scrap 80% of checks for food entering Northern Ireland leads The Guardian, but the European Union is bracing for the UK to reject the package, including the concession, aimed at easing post-Brexit border issues.

A similar story leads the Financial Times, adding some British officials have warned the devil will be in the details of the EU proposal.

The European Union “preparing for the worst” leads The Independent, the paper writing the UK wants talks to include the removal of European Court of Justice jurisdiction over the deal.

Shops facing delays in getting goods for Christmas leads the i, adding ministers were warned about the potential for backlogs at ports in December.

“Rush to Save Xmas” is the headline on the Daily Mirror, with the paper saying Brits have been told not to delay buying gifts due to the shortage of HGV drivers causing problems at ports.

The Daily Express reports on a similar story, adding stores are launching their Christmas sales a month sooner than planned “to stop a late surge in demand stripping shelves bare”.

A “revolution in GP access” leads the Daily Mail, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid offering family doctors £250 million to improve patient access.

Robert Webb leaving Strictly is on the front of The Sun, with the actor opting out of the show due to a health scare.

Metro writes William has “launched an attack” on “the space race and space tourism”.

And the Daily Star carries the story of a “feud” between Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones after the former Beatle said Mick Jagger et al were a “blues covers band”.

