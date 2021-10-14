Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
25 killed as fire engulfs 13-storey apartment building in southern Taiwan

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 7.22am Updated: October 14 2021, 7.34am
In this image taken from video by Taiwan’s EBC, firefighters battle a blaze at a building in Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The fire engulfed a 13-story building overnight in southern Taiwan, the island’s semi-official Central News Agency reported Thursday. (EBC via AP )
A fire in southern Taiwan has killed 25 people and injured dozens more after it engulfed a 13-storey apartment building.

The building caught fire around 3am on Thursday, fire department officials in the city of Kaohsiung said.

Crews were conducting search and rescue efforts into the afternoon.

While the blaze has been put out, the lower levels of the building were completely blackened.

Fire crews at the scene
Fire crews at the scene (EBC/AP )

The blaze was “extremely fierce” and destroyed many floors of the building, according to a statement from the fire department.

Firefighters are unsure of the source of the blaze, but said the flames burned most intensely where a lot of clutter had been piled up.

Witnesses told local media they had heard an explosion at around 3am.

The building is about 40 years old, according to an official statement, with shops in the lower levels and apartments above.

