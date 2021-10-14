Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Danish man held after five killed in bow-and-arrow attack in Norway

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 8.19am Updated: October 14 2021, 8.36am
Police walk at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several people have been killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow in a town west of the Norwegian capital, Oslo. (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
Police walk at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several people have been killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow in a town west of the Norwegian capital, Oslo. (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)

A 37-year-old Danish man is in custody in Norway suspected of a bow-and-arrow attack in a small town that killed five people and wounded two others, police said.

The man, who was not further identified, has confessed to the attack in Kongsberg, south west of the capital Oslo, prosecutor Ann Iren Svane Matthiassen said, adding that he was questioned overnight.

Several of the victims were in a supermarket, police said.

The man, who lives in Kongsberg, is known to police and has a medical history, Ms Svane Matthiassen told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

Norway Bow And Arrow Attack
An arrow in a wall after the attack in Kongsberg (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB/AP)

Norwegian news agency NTB cited police as saying the suspect also used other weapons.

There was “a confrontation” between officers and the assailant in connection with the arrest, police said, but gave no details.

Both the wounded victims are in intensive care. They include an off-duty police officer who was inside the store.

The suspect is being held on preliminary charges which is a step short of formal charges. Police believe he acted alone.

Officers were alerted to the attack at around 6.15pm on Wednesday and arrested the suspect about 30 minutes later.

The community of 26,000 inhabitants is about 40 miles south west of Oslo.

Norway Bow And Arrow Attack
Police Chief Oeyvind Aas (Terje Pedersen/NTB/AP)

Police spokesman Oeyvind Aas said: “We will return to a more detailed description of the course of events when we have a better overview of what happened.

“It goes without saying that this is a very serious and extensive situation, and it naturally affects Kongsberg and those who live here.”

Prime minister-designate Jonas Gahr Stoere, who is expected to take office later on Thursday, called the attack “horrific”.

“This is unreal. But the reality is that five people have been killed, many are injured and many are in shock,” Mr Gahr Stoere told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said he was “shocked and saddened by the tragic news coming from Norway”.

Town officials said the main church is open to anyone in need of support.

